SHOWERS AND STORMS OVERNIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight. Some storms may have locally heavy rain, lightning and small hail - But severe weather is not expected.

Some showers are possible through Wednesday morning. Another round of scattered showers (some thunder?) can be expected Thursday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It looks like warmer weather is going to arrive this weekend, with inland highs ranging from the mid 60s into the lower 70s. Although Friday should be mostly sunny, clouds will increase for the weekend. Isolated showers and a few storms are possible Saturday and Sunday with a more widespread rain threat on Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Patchy fog possible. LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Morning fog? Mostly cloudy with morning showers. More showers possible LATE. HIGH: 56 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Some afternoon thunder? HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy, but still mild. HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Isolated showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Spotty showers and storms. HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. Periods of light rain. HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Showers. HIGH: 58

