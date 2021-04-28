Sentencing scheduled for Door County woman who murdered roommate

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Door County woman will learn her fate this summer when she is sentenced for a charge of first degree intentional homicide.

Online court records show 53-year-old Susan Soukup is scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 23.

During a plea hearing Tuesday morning, Soukup entered a no contest plea, and court officials revoked her bond. Her bond had previously set a $1 million cash bond for Soukup.

As previously reported, in December, Soukup pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, Soukup indicated she had the idea of killing her roommate and began obsessing over it. When the woman was sleeping, Soukup stabbed her in the neck. The woman started to defend herself, and Soukup stabbed her four or five more times.

Police responded to a 911 call to their Florida St. apartment and found the victim collapsed in the hallway of their Florida St. apartment. She died later at the hospital. Soukup told 911 dispatchers she “just did something really terrible.”

