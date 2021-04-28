Advertisement

Sentencing scheduled for Door County woman who murdered roommate

Susan Soukup
Susan Soukup(Door County Jail photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Door County woman will learn her fate this summer when she is sentenced for a charge of first degree intentional homicide.

Online court records show 53-year-old Susan Soukup is scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 23.

During a plea hearing Tuesday morning, Soukup entered a no contest plea, and court officials revoked her bond. Her bond had previously set a $1 million cash bond for Soukup.

RELATED: Complaint: Soukup admits stabbing roommate, thought she’d die faster

As previously reported, in December, Soukup pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, Soukup indicated she had the idea of killing her roommate and began obsessing over it. When the woman was sleeping, Soukup stabbed her in the neck. The woman started to defend herself, and Soukup stabbed her four or five more times.

RELATED: “I stabbed her”: Sturgeon Bay police investigate overnight murder

Police responded to a 911 call to their Florida St. apartment and found the victim collapsed in the hallway of their Florida St. apartment. She died later at the hospital. Soukup told 911 dispatchers she “just did something really terrible.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI outside Green Bay Autoc
Investigation underway at 199Ride locations in Appleton, Ashwaubenon
A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
Body of UP teen with autism found after 3-day search
Christian Hartman is suspected in a sexual assault in Green Bay. Police say he should be...
Sex assault suspect wanted by Green Bay police after SWAT helps in house search
Vaccine
Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccinations decline, total hospitalizations surpass 29,000
David Ryan of Waukegan, Ill., was arrested for OWI 6th offense in Brown County, Wis.
Illinois man arrested in Brown County for 6th OWI

Latest News

City of Oshkosh logo.
Oshkosh Common Council votes to extend face covering ordinance
Man injured in Oshkosh shooting
Fire
Fire displaces 5, destroys garage
ThedaCare and Neuroscience Group celebrate Topping Out ceremony
Final beam put in place for new orthopedic center