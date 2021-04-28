Advertisement

Oshkosh Common Council votes to extend face covering ordinance

City of Oshkosh logo.
City of Oshkosh logo.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Common Council has voted to extend the city’s face covering ordinance.

The council voted 5-2 Tuesday evening to extend ordinance after hearing from members of the public.

The ordinance had taken effect immediately after the Supreme Court issued a ruling regarding the statewide mask executive order on March 31.

RELATED: Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask executive orders as “unlawful”

The ordinance was originally scheduled to end April 30.

The ordinance requires anyone who is age five or older to wear face masks in public buildings.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI outside Green Bay Autoc
Investigation underway at 199Ride locations in Appleton, Ashwaubenon
A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
Body of UP teen with autism found after 3-day search
Christian Hartman is suspected in a sexual assault in Green Bay. Police say he should be...
Sex assault suspect wanted by Green Bay police after SWAT helps in house search
Vaccine
Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccinations decline, total hospitalizations surpass 29,000
David Ryan of Waukegan, Ill., was arrested for OWI 6th offense in Brown County, Wis.
Illinois man arrested in Brown County for 6th OWI

Latest News

“An event to celebrate and safeguard”: Four eaglets born at 1000 Islands
“An event to celebrate and safeguard”: Four eaglets born at 1000 Islands
De Pere trucking company focuses on training amid driver shortage
De Pere trucking company focuses on training amid driver shortage
Oshkosh Police say a man was shot Tuesday evening.
Man injured in Oshkosh shooting
Susan Soukup
Sentencing scheduled for Door County woman who murdered roommate