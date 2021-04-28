Oshkosh Common Council votes to extend face covering ordinance

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Common Council has voted to extend the city’s face covering ordinance.

The council voted 5-2 Tuesday evening to extend ordinance after hearing from members of the public.

The ordinance had taken effect immediately after the Supreme Court issued a ruling regarding the statewide mask executive order on March 31.

The ordinance was originally scheduled to end April 30.

The ordinance requires anyone who is age five or older to wear face masks in public buildings.

