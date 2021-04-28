One dead, one hurt in Waupaca County crash
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person died and a second person suffered serious injuries in a crash in Waupaca County early Wednesday.
At 2:34 a.m., dispatchers received a report of a rollover crash on County Highway U at Railroad Grade Rd in the Town of Weyauwega.
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says a driver traveling north on the highway entered a west ditch, went back into the roadway and rolled several times.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger was extricated from the vehicle and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
No names or ages of the victims were released.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.