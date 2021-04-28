Advertisement

One dead, one hurt in Waupaca County crash

car crash
car crash(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person died and a second person suffered serious injuries in a crash in Waupaca County early Wednesday.

At 2:34 a.m., dispatchers received a report of a rollover crash on County Highway U at Railroad Grade Rd in the Town of Weyauwega.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says a driver traveling north on the highway entered a west ditch, went back into the roadway and rolled several times.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was extricated from the vehicle and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

No names or ages of the victims were released.

The crash is under investigation.

