Man injured in Oshkosh shooting

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they’re investigating a shooting which left one person injured in Oshkosh Tuesday evening.

According to Oshkosh Police, officers were called to the 900 block of Greenwood Court just after 6:30 p.m. for a weapons call at a residence.

When they arrived, officials say they found a man who had been shot.

He was then taken to an area hospital to be treated.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Police didn’t immediately release the extent of the man’s injuries, or his condition.

No other details about the man who was shot, or the incident were immediately provided, however police say they will release more details as they become available.

As of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said the investigation remained very active and on-going.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700, or by contacting them through the Relay app.

If you’d like to remain anonymous with your tip, you can do so by contacting the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477, or through the P3 App.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

