INTERVIEW: Southern Door brings food from farm to school

BRUSSELS, Wis. (WBAY) - Southern Door schools will host a Farm to School food program, benefiting local farmers and local kids.

The school district was selected by Americorps to handle the program but planning started months ago.

Southern Door Schools Superintendent Patricia Vickman and Farm to School planning coordinator Sara Gray talked about the program with us on Action 2 News at 4:30. It’s about more than nutritious lunches. They explain how the hands-on program is going to teach different grades about agriculture, science and business.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.