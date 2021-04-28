Ground broken on new Highway 29 interchange

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Construction is set to start Monday on a Highway 29 interchange in Brown County. State, county and village leaders broke ground on the $25 million project Wednesday afternoon.

The project is located in the villages of Hobart and Howard and includes the intersections of Wisconsin 29 and 32 near County U and County VV.

The interchange has been in the works for more than a decade. It will provide a safe connection for drivers going to Howard and Hobart.

State transportation data show more than 20,000 vehicles pass through that corridor every day.

Construction includes removal of the existing restricted crossing U-turn intersection at County VV, instead installing a diamond interchange.

The project also includes roundabouts, bicycle lanes and sidewalks.

“This project is going to significantly enhance the movement of goods and people. It’s going to create a safe and convenient connection for drivers and for pedestrians crossing Highway 29,” State Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said.

County and state leaders say it wouldn’t have been possible without securing $20 million in federal grant money.

Construction will be done in phases starting this summer.

