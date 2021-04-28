Advertisement

Ground broken on new Highway 29 interchange

By Kati Anderson
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Construction is set to start Monday on a Highway 29 interchange in Brown County. State, county and village leaders broke ground on the $25 million project Wednesday afternoon.

The project is located in the villages of Hobart and Howard and includes the intersections of Wisconsin 29 and 32 near County U and County VV.

The interchange has been in the works for more than a decade. It will provide a safe connection for drivers going to Howard and Hobart.

State transportation data show more than 20,000 vehicles pass through that corridor every day.

Construction includes removal of the existing restricted crossing U-turn intersection at County VV, instead installing a diamond interchange.

The project also includes roundabouts, bicycle lanes and sidewalks.

“This project is going to significantly enhance the movement of goods and people. It’s going to create a safe and convenient connection for drivers and for pedestrians crossing Highway 29,” State Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said.

County and state leaders say it wouldn’t have been possible without securing $20 million in federal grant money.

Construction will be done in phases starting this summer.

On Action 2 News at 10, we hear from a business owner about their hopes for the reconstruction.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI outside Green Bay Autoc
Investigation underway at 199Ride locations in Appleton, Ashwaubenon
A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
Body of UP teen with autism found after 3-day search
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Despite COVID-19 vaccine progress, Wisconsin reports higher cases, deaths, hospitalizations
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Oshkosh Police say a man was shot Tuesday evening.
Oshkosh shooting victim critical, suspect arrested

Latest News

Highway 29
Highway 29 interchange groundbreaking
Vice President Kamala Harris attends a virtual roundtable on migration on Monday.
Vice President Harris coming to Wisconsin
Woman receives COVID-19 vaccination
Doctors spread message for getting the 2nd COVID-19 shot
Artist concept of EAA museum expansion
EAA museum breaks ground on expansion