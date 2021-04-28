Green Bay’s Saturday Farmers Market returns May 29

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Saturday Farmers Market is returning to Washington Street on May 29.

More than 75 vendors will take part in the 104th season.

Vendors and staff will be required to wear a face masks. Shoppers are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. Organizers say they’ll work with the Brown County Health Department to follow COVID-19 safety protocol.

“The Saturday Farmers Market is a community treasure, and we are thrilled to welcome vendors back on to Washington Street this season,” states Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc. “The market allows residents and visitors a chance to support the local vendors and downtown businesses while also providing a fun and safe experience in the district this summer.”

The Saturday Farmers Market runs from May 29 to October 30. Hours are 7 a.m. - noon.

The 2020 Saturday Farmers Market was limited due to the pandemic. There were no food samples, prepared foods, arts and crafts, or live music. All of those things return this year.

MORE INFORMATION: https://downtowngreenbay.com/explore/downtown-events/saturday-farmers-market

The @DowntownGB Saturday farmers market returns to Washington Street this year and will bring back arts and crafts vendors along with live music. It runs May 29-October 30 7:00am until noon. pic.twitter.com/eqc8vzv32I — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) April 28, 2021

