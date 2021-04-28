Advertisement

Green Bay Saturday Farmers Market returns May 29

Farmers market
Farmers market(WRDW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Saturday Farmers Market in Green Bay will make a comeback this year, marking its 104th season.

The farmers market is on Washington Street from 7 A.M. to noon every Saturday, May 29 through October 30.

Organizers say there will be more than 75 local vendors offering a cornucopia of goods, including fresh produce, coffee and tea, meats, cheeses, plants, baked goods, soaps and handcrafted products. Downtown Green Bay Inc. says many vendors from previous years are returning after missing out on the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Vendors and staff are required to wear face masks during the market. Shoppers are also encouraged to wear face masks in accordance with the new CDC guidelines, which say people vaccinated against COVID-19 can go without a face mask in outdoor settings except in crowded places. People are still asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

“The Saturday Farmers Market is a community treasure, and we are thrilled to welcome vendors back on to Washington Street this season,” Downtown Green Bay executive director Jeff Mirkes wrote in announcing the return. “The market allows residents and visitors a chance to support the local vendors and downtown businesses while also providing a fun and safe experience in the district this summer.

