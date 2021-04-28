Advertisement

Green Bay Police investigate second shooting in east side neighborhood

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers tell Action 2 News it happened about 11 p.m. on Van Caster Dr near Humboldt Rd.

There are no reports of injuries or damage at this time.

Police tell us they’re collecting evidence. They believe the shooting may be related to drugs.

This is the same location as a drive-by shooting that happened in March. Investigators believe the same person may be responsible for both shootings.

No arrests have been made.

There’s no description of a possible suspect.

