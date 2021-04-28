Governor announces $21 million to help pay overdue utility bills

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Evers announced more than $21 million went to help Wisconsin residents who were behind on paying their utility bills.

The money was distributed through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) to people who previously applied for 2020-’21 energy assistance and whose accounts were in arrears as of April 9.

The Department of Administration and Public Service Commission said it was enough to cover past due amounts for more than 36,000 utility customers who qualified.

The money came from the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Gov. Evers wrote in the announcement, “This year has been tough for folks and families, and we know there are so many who’ve struggled to make ends meet... That’s why we’re working every day to ensure families, our state, and our economy can bounce back from this pandemic, and part of that is making sure households across the state can keep their lights on and their utilities running.”

DOA Secretary Joel Brennan wrote, “Providing this funding through an already successful program ensures that the funds can be distributed quickly and efficiently without creating additional burdens to the utility customer. This was an easy decision by the Administration.”

Utility customers with other housing or home energy needs should contact WHEAP toll-free at 1-800-506-5596 or email support@wheap.help.

