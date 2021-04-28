Former Dodge County strip club owner, manager indicted on prostitution charge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men have been charged with federal crimes related to prostitution at a strip club in Dodge County.

A federal grand jury has returned indictments against Radomir Buzdum, 61, and Timothy J. Miller, 49.

Buzdum owned TNT/Wild Rose strip club in Lebanon. Wis. Miller served as manager of the club.

On count one, the grand jury alleges that between July 2012 and January 2019, Buzdum and Miller conspired with each other and others to use the club for prostitution.

“According to the indictment, the purpose of the conspiracy was to generate revenue by making areas of the club for unlawful prostitution activity, including oral sex, full intercourse, and fetish activities. The indictment further alleges that members of the conspiracy hired and employed dancers willing to perform sex acts, including women they knew were working for pimps, and allowed customers to use credit cards to pay for private rooms and to obtain cash back to pay dancers directly for sex acts,” reads a statement from the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Counts two and three allege Buzdum made false tax returns for his tavern Tequila Nights, Inc. for 2015 and 2016. He’s accused of underreporting income from the strip club and the tavern.

If convicted on count one, Buzdum and Miller face up to five years in prison.

If convicted of counts two and three, Buzdum faces up to three years in prison.

