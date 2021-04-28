Fond du Lac Senior Center set to reopen on Monday

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - More than a year after the Fond du Lac Senior Center had to shift to virtual programming because of the pandemic, it’s preparing to reopen its doors to seniors next week.

Twenty-eight thousand drive through meals. That’s how many, as of Wednesday, the Fond du Lac Senior Center has served since being forced to shut it doors to guests in March of 2020.

“It’s really nice and it’s a good meal. We can’t complain about that, about the food,” says Ted Rady of Fond du Lac.

The meals were just one of the ways center staff tried to stay connected to the seniors in the community after the pandemic put a halt to in-person activities. According to center director, Cathy Loomans, “We did a two week, what we thought was going to be a pause of operations so that we could keep everybody healthy which has turned into 14 months of working really hard to keep everybody healthy.”

Now, more than a year later, the center is ready to welcome seniors back inside, on Monday, for activities like woodcarving and movies.

Loomans adds, “To know that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Our summer programs, our outdoor programs, all of those things have started, and now we can start doing some scaled back indoor programs is just, it makes you cry.”

Monday’s reopening will be very limited on both activities and capacity, but seniors who count on the center for interaction and camaraderie with others are excited to hear the doors will be reopening.

“That will be great to get back to normal, get more of the people out to come, not everybody can get out now and do what they want to do. And this place really does a a wonderful job for everyone,” says Bonnie Krupp.

Judi Walters adds, “I can see my friends and see all of these people in here and I want them open real fast.”

The center says as it slowly reopens and adds additional programs, it will continue to provide the meals and other online and outdoor programming in an effort to keep connecting with seniors in the community.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.