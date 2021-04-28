FOGGY SPOTS TONIGHT... SCATTERED SHOWERS THURSDAY

A few light showers are possible through this evening, but rain will not be very heavy or widespread. There will be a higher chance for scattered showers on Thursday. Tonight, our main weather related concern will be for patchy fog that could become locally dense. You may want to spot yourself some extra drive time in the morning just in case you have to slow down.

Lows tonight will settle into the upper 30s NORTH and into the lower 40s elsewhere. Skies will be relatively cloudy on Thursday, although some sunny breaks will be possible, especially late. Hit-or-miss showers will develop, but it certainly won’t be raining the entire day. Highs should climb into the lower half of the 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, but a north wind of 10-15 mph will limit highs to the upper 50s. Clouds should increase for the weekend, but winds will turn southerly... leading to a warm-up. High temperatures will get into the low-to-mid 70s away from Lake Michigan. There are some rain chances each day, including a chance of a thunderstorm on Sunday. However, the weekend will NOT be a washout... Sounds like a nice way to start off the month of May! It’s looking like the highest rain chances will be on Saturday morning, and then again on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures likely trend cooler next week.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N/NW 5-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: N 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. An isolated shower? LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Cloudy early with some sunny breaks late. Scattered showers possible. HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and slightly cooler. Clouds at NIGHT. HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers early... and again late. Windy and turning warmer. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. A chance of a shower or t’storm by the afternoon. HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Generally cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Morning showers possible, then a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A late shower? HIGH: 60

