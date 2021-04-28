Advertisement

Fire displaces 5, destroys garage

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say five people have been displaced after a fire destroyed a garage and caused severe damage to a home Tuesday afternoon in Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to the 1000 block of Heyrman Street for a report of a garage fire just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, crews found fire coming from the garage area, and heavy smoke coming from the home.

Officials say crews used several handlines to knock the fire down from the outside before they were able to go inside and extinguish the flames.

The garage has been ruled a complete loss.

No one was reported injured during the incident, which is estimated to have caused $175,000 in damage.

