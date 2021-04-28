Advertisement

Final beam put in place for new orthopedic center

ThedaCare and Neuroscience Group celebrate Topping Out ceremony
ThedaCare and Neuroscience Group celebrate Topping Out ceremony
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The final beam ha been placed at ThedaCare’s new Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center in Appleton.

The 230,000 square foot facility is expected to open next summer, and will feature operating suites for orthopedic and spine surgery. Crews originally broke ground for the project in August of 2020.

The building is still being built at the Health Provider’s Encircle Campus.

The final beam was signed by team members, community leaders and project partners before a crane lifted it into place Tuesday.

