Advertisement

Family of man shot by Chicago police views video of shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a man shot to death last month by Chicago police have viewed video of the shooting.

Attorney Todd Pugh said Tuesday the video of the fatal shooting of Anthony Alvarez in the early morning hours of March 31 has left his family with more questions than answers.

Police posted a picture on social media of the weapon they say they found at the scene.

The shooting of Alvarez has garnered little attention.

Two days before the case involving Alvarez, 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot to death in the Little Village neighborhood by a police officer, also during a foot chase.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI outside Green Bay Autoc
Investigation underway at 199Ride locations in Appleton, Ashwaubenon
A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
Body of UP teen with autism found after 3-day search
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Despite COVID-19 vaccine progress, Wisconsin reports higher cases, deaths, hospitalizations
An attorney claims video shows officers were laughing over body cam of an arrest of a...
GRAPHIC: Arresting officers appear to be laughing as they watch video of 73-year-old’s violent arrest
Minnesota health officials have reported an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations...
1st grader from Minnesota dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris attends a virtual roundtable on migration on Monday.
Harris takes on ‘hard work’ in 100 days as vice president
Richmond police were called to the shooting at the The Belt Atlantic apartments Tuesday evening.
‘It’s just a heinous act’: One dead, 4 injured after gunman opens fire at group of children in Richmond, Va.
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) previews joint session speech
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) previews joint session speech
FILE - In this June 17, 2020 file photo, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a news conference on...
Tim Scott, only Black GOP senator, set to respond to Biden