EAA Museum expanding for more aviation education and training opportunities

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - On Monday, the EAA Museum broke ground on a new project.

“To actually have the first dirt being turned over and to see cranes and diggers out here and starting to do things, it’s always great,” said EAA Communications Director Dick Knapinski.

The work is part of EAA’s “Project 21”, 30,000 square foot expansion on the museum.

“It’s the first expansion at EAA, to this facility, in more than 20 years,” said Knapinski. “And it’s something that will be a year-round draw.”

Knapinski says plans for the two-story facility have been in the works for two years.

Part of the building will be dedicated to a Pilot Proficiency Center which will provide training opportunities and will feature eight to ten flight simulators.

“It is a place where they can come throughout the year to sharpen their decision-making skills, to work in simulators and fly those scenarios, without an airplane, to fly those scenarios that challenge them and improve their skills when they do go out and fly,” said Knapinski.

The other portion of the space will be dedicated to a Youth Education Center.

“For classrooms and teachers and kids to discover more about the science behind flight and to discover all about that on their own,” said Knapinski.

An investment Knapinski hopes will help the industry by inspiring the next generation of aviators.

“Tens of thousands of pilots are going to be needed in the next decade through the growth of aviation and through retirements of those currently flying,” said Knapinski. “But also, to give the possibilities that open up to kids in things such as engineering, and aircraft design, aircraft technicians and mechanics.”

Funding for the $6.2 million project came from donations.

“It’s very gratifying to know that there are people out there who are very dedicated to education,” said Knapinski. “They see the need and they want to help fill that need, and what’s gratifying about it is they see EAA as the conduit to make that happen.”

EAA plans to have the project complete in Spring 2022.

Project 21 is the first of three phases in EAA’s museum revitalization plan. See the full plan and more details about the current expansion project HERE.

