Doctors weigh in on data showing millions of Americans missing 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Millions of Americans have skipped their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna covid-19 vaccine.

CDC data revealed 5 million, or about 8 percent, of people who got the first dose, of their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine regimen, have missed their second dose.

UW Health’s Dr. William Hartman helps put that number into perspective, as some missed appointments are to be expected with a two-dose vaccine.

“The fact that we have 92% of people going back to get their second dose of either Moderna or Pfizer is actually quite good,” said Dr. Hartman.

At Prevea Health, it’s not much of an issue.

“The Prevea percentage is .07 percent, so less than a percentage point. We are not seeing that (missed the second dose),” said Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health’s President and CEO.

However, both healthcare professionals believe that 8 percent is something to watch.

“It’s not an alarming number. It’s a number that we have to keep an eye on though because you don’t want it to get any worse, in fact, you’d hope that it will get better,” said Dr. Hartman.

Dr. Hartman said to get to herd immunity, people must be fully vaccinated.

“Half immunity helps, but it doesn’t help enough and so we really need as many people as possible to get to that full dose,” said Dr. Hartman.

Some reason for a missed dose includes fear of side effects from the second dose.

“There is a chance that you could get fever and chills, you could feel like you have the flu for a couple of days, but the effects of the vaccine are far less than what you would expect if you contracted COVID,” said Dr. Hartman.

“Yes, you could feel a little bit more tired or a little bit more sore after that, but the reward is to your safety and community safety,” said Dr. Rai.

Another reason is that some people think one-shot offers enough protection.

“That’s a really bad statement and attitude to have to be honest with you. These vaccines are designed to have two doses for a reason, to get us to a high enough percentage of protection and a long enough period of protection to make sure that as we go through surges that you’re protected,” said Dr. Rai.

The Emergency Use Approval for both Pfizer and Moderna both advise a two-dose series for immunity.

“We only know that after two injections, you’re fully immunized and you’ve got that 95% protection against COVID-19. We know that immunity is lasting. After one shot, we just don’t know how long that immunity would last,” said Dr. Hartman. “The more antibodies you have, the better you’ll be able to attack any variant… so it really is important to get that second shot to really build up your immunity to get that long-lasting immunity so you can fight all these off.”

Finally, it’s not always the person’s fault for missing the second dose, especially because the vaccines can’t be mixed, meaning if your first dose is Pfizer, then your second one has to be as well.

“Sometimes they’re showing up to their local pharmacy and that pharmacy doesn’t have the right vaccine for him at that time. And so, we can’t blame it all on the person. There is a supply issue,” said Dr. Hartman.

In fact, Dr. Rai said Prevea Health has given more second doses of the vaccine, than first doses because of this issue.

“In certain circumstances, we are seeing people having a hard time getting their second dose because they got their first dose from a provider that is no longer providing the second dose, so we are accommodating them as well,” said Dr. Rai. “It’s probably one of the most common phone calls we get is, I can’t find a place to give you my second dose.”

If this does happen to you, there is some wiggle room when it comes to getting your second dose. Dr. Hartman said it doesn’t have to be exactly three weeks or 4 weeks after the first dose, depending on the vaccine.

“Initially, we thought that four days on either side, either earlier or later than your vaccine date would be okay, it’s probably okay to even go a little bit longer,” said Dr. Hartman.

