CLOUDS AND LIMITED SUNSHINE TODAY

We’re off to a gray start across northeast Wisconsin. Most of the recent showers (and thunderstorms) have pushed out of the area. We’re expecting some sunshine to mix in with the clouds during the midday and afternoon, but we will NOT get a complete clearing. Some folks mainly SOUTH of Green Bay could get a few sprinkles or an isolated shower, but today’s rain chance is only 20%.

We’re north of a strong front that stretches across the lower Great Lakes. On our side of that boundary, we’ll get a north-northeast breeze and some seasonably cool weather. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s, with some areas west of the Fox Cities reaching the 60s.

Into the weekend, a gusty south wind will help warm us up. High temperatures will get into the low to mid 70s away from Lake Michigan. There are some rain chances on each day, including a chance of a thunderstorm on Sunday. However, the weekend will NOT be a washout... Sounds like a nice way to start off the month of May!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 10-20 MPH

THURSDAY: NW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Turning partly sunny. A mild afternoon. Maybe a shower south? HIGH: 58

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. An isolated shower? LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers. HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Sunny, mild and breezy. Clouds at NIGHT. HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower? Windy and turning warmer. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. A chance of a shower or t’storm. HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Morning rain. Mostly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. More rain late. HIGH: 55

