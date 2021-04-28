Bay Beach to open Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of Northeast Wisconsin’s most popular attractions is set to open this weekend.

Bay Beach Amusement Park will open its doors Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

To say the summer of 2020 at Bay Beach was a quiet one would be an understatement.

“We had a significant reduction in the amount of people coming out here and thus, a reduction in the amount of money we were able to take in,” says Jason Arnoldi. Bay Beach Manager.

The drop in city revenue was from $3.6 million, pre-pandemic in 2019 to less that one million last year.

But with a new season just around the corner, Arnoldi is banking on attendance being closer to normal.

“It’s hard to know, I think people are wanting to get outside and what better place to come outside where you can ride some rides and picnic, picnic tables are all back up this year so folks can bring their own food if they’d like to, otherwise we have affordable food in all our areas, so we’re hoping that people are a little more comfortable now with it and have seen what we did last year, know that we take their safety seriously so maybe they’ll come back out, start to have a good time again,” says Arnoldi.

Arnoldi says safety measure put in place last year will continue, like sanitizing rides more often instead of just daily.

While guests are encouraged to wear a mask, they won’t be required unless you’re inside one of the buildings.

Arnoldi says he can’t remember looking more forward to opening day.

“Seeing people out here enjoying the rides again, I mean that’s what makes the job worthwhile, it makes it fun to work out here, so can’t wait to get back at it on Saturday,” says Arnoldi with a smile.

Bay Beach will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. before opening daily on May 26th.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.