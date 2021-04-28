Advertisement

Bay Beach to open Saturday

Bay Beach Amusement Park opens to guests this weekend
Bay Beach Amusement Park opens to guests this weekend(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of Northeast Wisconsin’s most popular attractions is set to open this weekend.

Bay Beach Amusement Park will open its doors Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

To say the summer of 2020 at Bay Beach was a quiet one would be an understatement.

“We had a significant reduction in the amount of people coming out here and thus, a reduction in the amount of money we were able to take in,” says Jason Arnoldi. Bay Beach Manager.

The drop in city revenue was from $3.6 million, pre-pandemic in 2019 to less that one million last year.

But with a new season just around the corner, Arnoldi is banking on attendance being closer to normal.

“It’s hard to know, I think people are wanting to get outside and what better place to come outside where you can ride some rides and picnic, picnic tables are all back up this year so folks can bring their own food if they’d like to, otherwise we have affordable food in all our areas, so we’re hoping that people are a little more comfortable now with it and have seen what we did last year, know that we take their safety seriously so maybe they’ll come back out, start to have a good time again,” says Arnoldi.

Arnoldi says safety measure put in place last year will continue, like sanitizing rides more often instead of just daily.

While guests are encouraged to wear a mask, they won’t be required unless you’re inside one of the buildings.

Arnoldi says he can’t remember looking more forward to opening day.

“Seeing people out here enjoying the rides again, I mean that’s what makes the job worthwhile, it makes it fun to work out here, so can’t wait to get back at it on Saturday,” says Arnoldi with a smile.

Bay Beach will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. before opening daily on May 26th.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI outside Green Bay Autoc
Investigation underway at 199Ride locations in Appleton, Ashwaubenon
A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
Body of UP teen with autism found after 3-day search
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Despite COVID-19 vaccine progress, Wisconsin reports higher cases, deaths, hospitalizations
Oshkosh Police say a man was shot Tuesday evening.
Oshkosh shooting victim critical, suspect arrested
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph

Latest News

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports 34 COVID-19 deaths, most since mid-February
Prepared vaccine dose
Wisconsin: Just 0.03% of vaccinated people get COVID-19 virus
Officials say the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are crucial to get full...
Doctors weigh in on data showing millions of Americans missing 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Farmers market
Green Bay Saturday Farmers Market returns May 29
Governor announces $21 million to help pay overdue utility bills