Work Zone Safety Awareness: Crashes happened every 3.5 hours in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In 2020, a work zone crash happened every three-and-a-half hours. That’s why public safety organizations are stressing the importance of Work Zone Safety Awareness Week.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says drivers should watch for the speed limit to drop from 70 to 55 on interstates. Also, the layout might shift.

The DOT says a majority of crashes are due to speeding, tailgating and distracted driving.

“The work zones that we have are ever changing. Speed reductions, layouts, stuff like that change from day to day to day. So making sure you know what’s coming ahead by paying attention is really the biggest thing we can tell drivers,” says Joshua Falk, Work Zone Traffic Control Engineer, WisDOT Northeast Region.

Over the past five years, there have been 13,000 work zone crashes, 59 deaths and more than 5,000 injuries.

Imagine if a #WorkZone was your workplace, with cars and trucks speeding by. Do your part to keep our highway and construction workers safe by slowing down and putting down the phone in work zones. #WZAW2021 pic.twitter.com/FcaMQ9YohV — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) April 26, 2021

