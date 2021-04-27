Advertisement

Summer camps implement measures to help kids physically and mentally

By Kati Anderson
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new guidance for summer camps, as many prepare to reconnect kids with their friends who may have been distant this last year due to the pandemic.

“Our registrations are actually above where they had been traditionally this same time in previous years,” said Kyle Beach, program operations director for Camp U-NAH-LI-YA.

How camp leaders go about serving kids will look a little different this year.

“We’re looking at serving kids who may not have been in school the whole year, kids who might have been very isolated, kids who might have been removed from some of those social services that they receive in the school setting,” said Beach.

It’s causing counselors to take more proactive measures to help kids mentally.

“We’re in contact with local school counselors, we’re looking at juvenile mental health first aid training for our staff as well as crisis prevention and intervention training for our staff; CPI is what’s it’s called,” said Beach.

Cleaning and social distancing measures will still be in place, including at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary where staff is also preparing to have more kids at its summer programs.

“Last year we had our camps limited to eight kids per week, this year we did bump that up a little bit, so we are allowing a few more students. It will be no more than 12 and we still have enough room to space them out,” said Jody Sperduto, a naturalist at the sanctuary.

If you would like to learn more or sign your child up for programs at the sanctuary, call the office at 920-391-3671.

Staff at both facilities are asking parents to monitor their children before they come to camps.

For those looking at overnight stays, staff at Camp U-NAH-LI-YA are asking families to be extra mindful about traveling.

“One of the CDC recommendations is for people to not do a lot of traveling before they come to summer camp so really to be monitoring ...doing what they can before they get to camp as well as after to make sure we’re all working together to give kids a great summer this year,” said Beach.

Camp U-NAH-LI-YA is looking for summer camp counselors.

Click here for the camp contact information.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
State revises COVID-19 death toll, seven day case average continues to drop
Green Bay Police say a body was found in the Fox River Sunday afternoon.
Foul play not suspected after body found in Fox River
Christian Hartman is suspected in a sexual assault in Green Bay. Police say he should be...
Sex assault suspect wanted by Green Bay police after SWAT helps in house search
David Ryan of Waukegan, Ill., was arrested for OWI 6th offense in Brown County, Wis.
Illinois man arrested in Brown County for 6th OWI
Brynn Larsen after her arrest in 2019. Photo: Oconto County Jail
Former coach, teacher sentenced to prison for sexual relationship with student

Latest News

Paperfest set up a stage for drive-in concerts last summer in place of the traditional festival
Paperfest returns in 2021, celebrates Combined Locks centennial
Market Wagon opens food hub in Green Bay
Market Wagon LLC dubbed ‘online farmers market’ opens delivery hub in Green Bay
Local Scouts see big increase in Scouting for Food donations
April 23 Birthday Club
April 23 Birthday Club