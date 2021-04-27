‘State of the Broadway District’ details progress and return of events in 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of Green Bay city leaders safely gathered for the annual ‘State of the Broadway District’ Tuesday.

This past year has been challenging as many events were canceled due to the pandemic.

“Ninety-four percent of our organization’s budget comes from special events. Ninety-four percent so needless to say when things changed, so did our organization,” said Brian Johnson, the executive director of On Broadway, Inc.

When the pandemic hit, Johnson said they had to let some staff go. To help close the financial gap, On Broadway launched a $100,000 crowdfunding campaign, with $25,000 in public support. Because of its success and community support, Johnson said they were able to rehire positions and start the planning process for events this year.

“The Farmers Market on Broadway will be coming back to Broadway,” said Johnson. “It will look a little different as vendors are spaced out a bit more to encourage social distancing, but we are grateful to restore this, not only good for the district but for the vendors at the market because a lot of mall business owners rely on the support, they get at these events that they lost last year.”

‘Fire Over the Fox’ will be a fireworks-only event and the Ignight markets first event, originally scheduled for June, has already been postponed. Organizers are not sure if ‘Taste on Broadway’, a food and drink event, will happen yet this year.

With a bit of uncertainty, organizers still having something new up their sleeve, a possible festival featuring murals and street performers. It would be called the Mural and Busker Festival.

“People love watching other people paint,” said Johnson. “It’s popular in Europe, if we can take a mile stretch of the district, put up some murals and buskers, it could create a weekend-long family outing.”

On Broadway, along with the City of Green Bay, found a way to support local businesses through pandemic relief funds, including new entrepreneurs.

“In times of crisis, it’s very common to see entrepreneurship spike and we are seeing that in microbusinesses,” said Johnson. “We’ve seen more than double the number of businesses that have opened than have closed, that’s a trend we witness across the state and we are very excited in the Broadway District, we’ve probably outpaced those average numbers.”

When it comes to long-term projects in the Rail Yard, residential units are still being built and people will likely see waterfront amenities, including docks, promenade, and kayak launch, go up in the Ship Yard this fall.

With current projects underway, the Broadway District will be adding 575 new residential units, some with mixed-use options. Green Bay’s Community and Economic Development Director, Neil Stechschulte, says it could help with the office market, which took a downward hit as people started working from home.

“Office work is not going away. It’s going to be re-envisioned; it’s going to be at a different scale, but it’s not going away so I think that is important for some of the mixed-use ideas we are looking at downtown in this area,” said Stechschulte.

“We are well-positioned to take advantage of this reopening, resurging and recovery which is to come,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.