SHOWERS AND STORMS INTO TONIGHT

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into tonight. Some storms may have locally heavy rain, lightning and hail. This will NOT be a widespread severe weather event, but rather more isolated in nature. Quarter-size or larger hail will be the primary severe weather threat.

Some showers are possible through Wednesday morning. Another round of scattered showers (some thunder?) can be expected Thursday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It looks like warmer weather is going to arrive this weekend, with inland highs ranging from the mid 60s into the lower 70s. Although Friday should be mostly sunny, clouds will increase for the weekend. Isolated showers and a few storms are possible Saturday and Sunday with a more widespread rain threat on Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Patchy fog possible. LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Morning fog? Mostly cloudy with morning showers. More showers possible LATE. HIGH: 56 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Some afternoon thunder? HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy, but still mild. HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Isolated showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Spotty showers and storms. HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. Periods of light rain. HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Showers. HIGH: 58

