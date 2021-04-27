Overturned tanker spills manure in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WBAY) - Numerous agencies responded when a tanker hauling manure rolled over in a crash on Highway 10 Tuesday morning.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office tells us the tanker was turning left on to County Highway T when it overturned in a ditch shortly after 8:30.

Manure and diesel fuel leaked into a privately-owned pond near the intersection. The highway was closed for about four hours for cleanup.

The truck driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded along with Manitowoc County Soil and Water; Manitowoc Rescue; the Branch and Whitelaw fire departments and Whitelaw First Responders; Manitowoc County Highway Department; B & M Waste Services; Maritime Plumbing; Right Way Applications; Hi-Way 42 Garage; Mike Kaufmann Custom Services motor carrier; and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The tanker was the only vehicle involved the crash. The sheriff’s office is still investigating.

