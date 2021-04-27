New promoter announces first concerts at Ford Park Live

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - New promoters have announced the first live concerts at Ford Park Live in Oshkosh.

The former home of Rock USA and Country USA will welcome Chevelle and Halestorm in June.

Here are the dates and lineups:

Saturday, June 26

Chevelle, Sevendust, Fever 333, Dirty Honey, Tetrarch, Austin Meade

Sunday, June 27

Halestorm, Myles Kennedy, Black Stone Cherry, Ayron Jones, From Ashes to New, Eva Under Fire

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. Tickets are sold in pod seating. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Action 2 News reported earlier this month that Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) had taken over the 200-acre Ford Festival Park, renaming it “Ford Park Live” with plans of bringing new life to the venue.

“We look forward to putting down roots there and hopefully being there for a long, long time and being an incredible long-term live event destination for the community,” said DWP’s President of Live Entertainment Joe Litvag.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.