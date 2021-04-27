Advertisement

Nearly 50% of spring hearing respondents oppose new Line 5

Enbridge's logo
Enbridge's logo(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Nearly half of the respondents to the Wisconsin Conservation Congress’ spring hearings questionnaire say they would support the organization if it opposes reconstructing Enbridge Inc.’s Line 5 pipeline across northern Wisconsin.

The company decided to reroute the pipeline after the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued to force removal of the line from its reservation.

The Conservation Congress advises the state Department of Natural Resources on policy.

The congress’ spring hearing questionnaire earlier this month noted the line is aging and should be decommissioned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
State revises COVID-19 death toll, seven day case average continues to drop
Green Bay Police say a body was found in the Fox River Sunday afternoon.
Foul play not suspected after body found in Fox River
Christian Hartman is suspected in a sexual assault in Green Bay. Police say he should be...
Sex assault suspect wanted by Green Bay police after SWAT helps in house search
David Ryan of Waukegan, Ill., was arrested for OWI 6th offense in Brown County, Wis.
Illinois man arrested in Brown County for 6th OWI
Brynn Larsen after her arrest in 2019. Photo: Oconto County Jail
Former coach, teacher sentenced to prison for sexual relationship with student

Latest News

FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol...
Early campaign for Wisconsin’s US Senate seat heats up
Ameriquip
Habitat for Humanity, Amerequip team up to build New Holstein home
Website helps remote workers find cities that pay them to relocate
Website helps remote workers find cities that pay them to relocate
Relying on the experts to avoid fear of driving in mountains
Relying on the experts to avoid fear of driving in mountains