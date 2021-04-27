Advertisement

Music to beat Alzheimer’s

The fundraiser takes place Saturday, May 8
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Research shows music provides emotional and behavioral benefits for people with Alzheimer’s. On May 8, it will provide financial benefits, too.

A fundraiser takes place at the Watering Hole in Green Bay, 2107 Velp Ave., from noon to midnight on Saturday, May 8. There’s a $10 cover charge.

Learn about The Longest Day at the Alzheimer’s Association website: alz.org/TheLongestDay.

