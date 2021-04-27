Health officials pushing people to continue getting vaccinated against COVID-19

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Health officials across the state continue to stress the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, as as supply now outnumbers demand.

The Fox Cities Vaccination Clinic is staffed to vaccinate up to 15-hundred people a day, but as more people get vaccinated, the clinic will soon start to scale back operations.

“We’re cutting back on the number of vaccinators in a logical way that matches the staffing with the interest of people continuing to get vaccinated, but that trend is such that as we vaccinate more people there’s less people that need to be vaccinated,” says Appleton Health Officer Kurt Eggebrecht.

With the initial push of highly motivated people already vaccinated, health officials are now working to educate those who are contemplating getting the vaccine. They’re letting the numbers tell the story of just how effective the shots in the arm can be.

According to Dr. Matt Anderson, senior medical director, primary care at UW Health, “Numbers don’t lie. You can look at those numbers and say, one in ten risk of being infected with COVID-19 for those unvaccinated, one in 10,000 for those who are fully vaccinated and I think that’s pretty compelling evidence in addition to the other stuff we put out.”

Getting a vaccine is now easier than ever, and, and with the CDC lifting the pause on the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the opportunity exists for even less hassle. Kurt Eggebrecht says, “Most places now are walk-in, including ours, you don’t even need an appointment, it’s that easy. So, pharmacists, physicians offices, our clinic, please just take the 15 to 30 minutes it takes to get vaccinated. It’s so convenient and so easy.”

With health officials continuing to stress the effectiveness of the vaccine, and why it’s so important for as many people as possible to receive it, Dr. Anderson adds, “There are appointments available, likely near you where you are, and to seek those out. It would be a great opportunity and if you’re not going to do it for yourself because you don’t think you’re at high risk, certainly would encourage you to do it for those people around you that can’t vaccinated or have other risks associated.”

