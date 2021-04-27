Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity, Amerequip team up to build New Holstein home

Ameriquip
Ameriquip
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WBAY) - An organization which has worked in the Fox Valley area for many years is now teaming up with Amerequip to build a home in New Holstein.

Habitat for Humanity officials say Amerequip will help sponsor the build.

A semi-truck driver who moved to America in 1999 and then to New Holstein in 2011 will be moving into the house with his family after it is finished.

“I came from Kosovo in 1999 from the war. I have three kids and a wife, and I live in a two bedroom apartment and I’m trying to build a house, you know, a better life for my kids,” said Nejzi Guri, the home recipient.

The organization is encouraging anyone who wants to help out and work alongside the family to reach out.

Organizers say no construction skills are needed to start.

CLICK HERE to learn how to volunteer.

