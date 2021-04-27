Evers signs PTSD compensation bill for emergency responders

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bipartisan bill that makes it easier for emergency responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder to file worker’s compensation claims. Evers signed the bill Tuesday at a Madison fire station.

Right now, police and firefighters must show they’re suffering more emotional strain and stress than the day-to-day tensions they normally feel to claim compensation. Under the bill, responders diagnosed with PTSD by a psychiatrist or psychologist need only show they’re suffering by a preponderance of the evidence.

The bill guarantees up to 32 weeks of compensation and allows responders to make only three such claims in his or her lifetime.

“We know the toll post-traumatic stress can take on our first responders might otherwise go unseen, but today we’re going to help make sure it doesn’t go unheard,” the governor wrote in a statement. “We’re saying today that we want to dismantle that stigma around post-traumatic stress and mental health—we want our first responders to know that we see these effects, we’re going to call it like it is, and there’s no shame in talking about it or getting help.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.