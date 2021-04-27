Advertisement

Evers signs compensation bill for emergency responders

(KGWN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bipartisan bill that makes it easier for emergency responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder to file worker’s compensation claims.

Right now, police and firefighters must show they’re suffering more emotional strain and stress than the day-to-day tensions they normally feel to claim compensation.

Under the bill, responders diagnosed with PTSD by a psychiatrist or psychologist need only show they’re suffering by a preponderance of the evidence.

The bill guarantees up to 32 weeks of compensation and allows responders to make only three such claims in his or her lifetime.

Evers signed the bill Tuesday at a Madison fire station.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Hartman is suspected in a sexual assault in Green Bay. Police say he should be...
Sex assault suspect wanted by Green Bay police after SWAT helps in house search
David Ryan of Waukegan, Ill., was arrested for OWI 6th offense in Brown County, Wis.
Illinois man arrested in Brown County for 6th OWI
Green Bay Police say a body was found in the Fox River Sunday afternoon.
Foul play not suspected after body found in Fox River
Vaccine
Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccinations decline, total hospitalizations surpass 29,000
Coronavirus
State revises COVID-19 death toll, seven day case average continues to drop

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers signs a bill to make it easier emergency responders suffering from...
Evers signs PTSD compensation bill for emergency responders
Vaccine
Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccinations decline, total hospitalizations surpass 29,000
church pew
La Crosse priest flouts ‘godless’ COVID protocols
Thompson pushes vaccinations for U.W. System students, staff