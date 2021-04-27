Advertisement

Evers calls special election to fill vacant Assembly seat

Inside the Wisconsin Assembly
Inside the Wisconsin Assembly(WBAY Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has called a special election to fill a vacant Assembly seat representing a swath of southeastern Wisconsin.

Evers issued an executive order Tuesday scheduling the election in the 37th Assembly District for July 13.

A primary will be held on June 15 if necessary.

The 37th includes portions of Watertown, Waterloo and Columbus.

The seat came open after incumbent Republican John Jagler was elected to the Senate this month to fill former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s seat.

Fitzgerald left the body to join Congress.

