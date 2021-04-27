Despite COVID-19 vaccine progress, Wisconsin reports higher cases, deaths, hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Even as Wisconsin health officials report almost one-third of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state is recently seeing higher numbers in coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

The Department of Health Services added 815 coronavirus cases, 17 deaths and 100 hospitalizations to the state’s totals Tuesday. It’s the third time in a week deaths were back in double digits and the second time in two weeks that 100 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms in a 24-hour period.

It’s the most coronavirus cases reported in one day since April 15. The 815 cases means almost 1 in 4 (23.75%) of the 3,432 test results came back positive, but that’s only counting tests for people being tested or testing positive for the first time. If you look at all tests, an average 3.2% came back positive of the last 7-day period, after falling to 3.1% on Monday.

The rolling average of new cases is 604 per day, up from 603 on Monday. Lower numbers of cases this week helped hold that average down. We’re now about 4,000 cases shy of a milestone 600,000 coronavirus cases in 15 months.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 6,773 after 17 deaths were reported among 15 counties: Barron, Brown, Douglas, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Green, Jefferson, La Crosse, Oconto, Oneida, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Washington, Waukesha (3) and Winnebago. County case and death totals will be updated later in this article. The state is averaging 8 deaths per day for the first time since March 15 when that metric was on a sharp decline.

The state continues to see demand soften for COVID-19 vaccines as people completing their vaccination regimen are outpacing people receiving their first shot.

The DHS reports 42.3% of the state population has received at least one shot of a vaccine, or 2,460,545 people. Though the actual threshold for herd immunity is being debated, health officials agree that’s not enough. So far, 31.9% of state residents are fully vaccinated, or 1,855,145 people. Vaccinators in Wisconsin have administered a total 4,258,516 “shots in the arm since December 13 to residents and out-of-state residents. County vaccination rates are listed a little later in this article.

We should start seeing fast growth in the number of 16- and 17-year-olds completely vaccinated. They’re approaching 1 in 4 getting a vaccine (23.6%) -- most of them since vaccinations opened up to that group unconditionally three weeks ago, on April 5. So far, 6.4% are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations by age group:

16-17: 23.6% received a dose/6.4% completed

18-24: 31.4% received a dose/18.0% completed

25-34: 37.9% received a dose/25.4% completed

35-44: 45.7% received a dose/31.7% completed

45-54: 48.2% received a dose/33.2% completed

55-64: 59.0% received a dose/41.6% completed

65+: 80.4% received a dose/74.1% completed

Vaccinations by race:

American Indian: 25.7% received a dose/19.1% completed

Asian: 36.1% received a dose/21.6% completed

Black: 18.8% received a dose/13.0% completed

White: 39.6% received a dose/30.3% completed Hispanic: 24.6% received a dose/15.7% completed Non-Hispanic: 40.8% received a dose/31.1% completed



State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 110,682 (41.8%) 89,378 (33.8%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 19,051 (38.0%) 14,626 (29.2%) Dodge (87,839) 29,549 (33.6%) 22,684 (25.8%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,144 (58.3%) 12,613 (45.6%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 37,546 (36.3%) 30,323 (29.3%) Forest (9,004) 3,366 (37.4%) 2,817 (31.3%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,660 (38.6%) 1,426 (33.2%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,053 (37.3%) 5,759 (30.4%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,335 (35.9%) 6,045 (29.6%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 32,125 (40.7%) 25,371 (32.1%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 14,396 (35.7%) 11,116 (27.5%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,999 (43.9%) 1,761 (38.7%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 13,677 (36.1%) 11,486 (30.3%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 76,730 (40.8%) 57,549 (30.6%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 12,739 (31.1%) 10,484 (25.6%) Sheboygan (115,340) 47,174 (40.9%) 36,622 (31.8%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 18,071 (35.4%) 14,256 (28.0%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,292 (29.8%) 6,216 (25.4%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 68,144 (39.6%) 52,142 (30.3%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 196,019 (41.3%) 157,435 (33.2%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 211,079 (38.4%) 162,793 (29.6%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,460,545 (42.3%) 1,855,145 (31.9%)

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,429,533 people in Wisconsin were tested at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

595,864 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

29,103 were hospitalized (4.9%)

6,773 died (1.14%)

579,972 are considered recovered (97.4%)

8,852 are still active cases (1.5%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 100 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the 24-hour period ending Tuesday morning. That’s far above the 7-day average of 59 new patients per day.

As of Monday, the latest data available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 363 people were hospitalized across Wisconsin’s 136 hospitals, including 121 in ICU. The WHA hasn’t reported more than 120 ICU patients at once due to COVID-19 since February 12 of this year, when there were 125 ICU patients.

In addition, the WHA reports Fox Valley hospitals were treating 26 COVID-19 patients, with 3 of them in ICU. That’s two fewer patients overall from Sunday, but the number in ICU increased by one.

Meanwhile, WHA officials say Northeast region hospitals were treating 29 COVID-19 patients overall, with 8 in ICU. The number of overall patients held steady from the past two days, however the number of ICU patients decreased by two for the second straight day.

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reports 293 intensive care beds (19.98%) of the state’s ICU beds) and a total 2,087 of all hospital beds (18.67%) in the state’s 136 hospitals are unoccupied. Total beds include ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation, and these beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use terms like “open” or “unoccupied,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have 11 open ICU beds (10.57%) among them, and a total 98 open beds (11.48%).

The 10 hospitals in the Northeast region had 36 open ICU beds (17.39%) and 230 open beds of all types (24.05%).

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,697 cases (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,234 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,686 cases (+1) (78 deaths) (+1)

Bayfield - 1,122 cases (cases revised -2 by state) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,296 cases (+28) (236 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,346 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,341 cases (+4) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,734 cases (+6) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,295 cases (+7) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,218 cases (+3) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,339 cases (+4) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,709 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Dane – 44,017 (+48) (295 deaths)

Dodge – 11,754 cases (+22) (162 deaths)

Door – 2,580 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Douglas – 3,964 cases (+8) (34 deaths) (+1)

Dunn – 4,601 cases (+7) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,441 cases (+2) (107 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 442 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,267 cases (+5) (106 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 949 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,876 cases (+5) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,466 cases (+1) (18 deaths) (+1)

Green Lake - 1,560 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,004 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Iron - 574 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,613 cases (+2) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,293 cases (+9) (109 deaths) (+1)

Juneau - 3,108 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,418 cases (+32) (305 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,326 cases (+1) (25 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,644 cases (+17) (81 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 1,546 cases (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,985 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,039 cases (+2) (61 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,479 cases (+13) (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,425 cases (+13) (185 deaths)

Marinette - 4,091 cases (+20) (66 deaths)

Marquette – 1,366 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Menominee – 793 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 104,450 (+99) (1,293 deaths)

Monroe – 4,472 cases (+3) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,395 case (+4) (51 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 3,606 case (+2) (69 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 20,459 cases (+51) (202 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,091 cases (+6) (84 deaths)

Pepin – 841 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,863 cases (+7) (36 deaths)

Polk – 4,336 cases (+33) (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,678 cases (+7) (68 deaths)

Price – 1,225 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,369 cases (+82) (339 deaths)

Richland - 1,299 cases (+3) (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,595 cases (+39) (166 deaths)

Rusk - 1,285 cases (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,719 cases (47 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,637 cases (+2) (24 deaths)

Shawano – 4,671 cases (+2) (70 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,634 cases (+10) (137 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 7,528 cases (+18) (50 deaths)

Taylor - 1,855 cases (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,517 cases (+4) (41 deaths) (+1)

Vernon – 1,903 cases (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,224 cases (+2) (40 deaths)

Walworth – 9,352 cases (+25) (135 deaths)

Washburn – 1,427 cases (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,500 cases (+14) (147 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 43,385 cases (+98) (520 deaths) (+3)

Waupaca – 4,864 cases (+1) (117 deaths)

Waushara – 2,150 cases (+1) (33 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,963 cases (+15) (193 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 6,922 cases (+5) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 307 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 556 cases (+2 ) (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,012 cases (+11) (27 deaths)

Delta – 3,165 cases (+16) (69 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson - 2,341 cases (+1) (57 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,000 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,427 cases (+4) (32 deaths)

Iron – 924 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 140 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 173 cases (+1) (1 death)

Mackinac - 386 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,065 cases (+13) (57 deaths) (+1)

Menominee - 1,728 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 396 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 290 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

