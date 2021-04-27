COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Lambeau moving to stadium’s fifth level

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of Bellin Health say those still needing to get the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to do so with a view of Lambeau Field and the seating bowl.

Starting Monday, May 10, the vaccine clinic at Lambeau will move from the Atrium to the Terrace Suites on the fifth level of the stadium’s south side. As Action 2 News previously reported, the clinic in the Atrium opened on March 17.

Due to the move, health officials say the vaccination site will be closed Sunday, May 9.

Starting May 10, the vaccine hours will be:

7 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays

The vaccine clinic will not be open on Sundays after the move.

According to Bellin Health, the vaccine site is being moved due to accommodate other events which are being planned for the Atrium space during the summer months.

Anyone going to Lambeau in order to receive a vaccine will need to park in the grassy area of Lot 9 off of Valley View Road on the southwest side of Lambeau. Afterwards, you will need to enter the South Gate and then go to the fifth floor by using the elevators.

Masks will be required at all times, and signs will be posted to help you find your way to the site.

Those receiving the vaccine will need to wait 15 minutes for monitoring before leaving.

You do not need to be a patient of Bellin to be vaccinated at Lambeau.

In addition, walk-ins are welcome at Lambeau.

To make an appointment, you can call 920-445-7313, or by CLICKING HERE.

