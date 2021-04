Body of UP teen with autism found after 3-day search

PAULDING, Mich. (AP) - A three-day search for a 17-year-old boy missing in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has ended with the discovery of the teen’s body.

The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the body of Cam Besonen had been found.

The circumstances of his death weren’t immediately disclosed by authorities, nor was who found the body and where it was found.

The search for Cam was centered near Paulding in Ontonagon County. Cam, whose family said was autistic and non-verbal, was last seen Friday. Cam was wearing a long-sleeve shirt and jeans, clothes that don’t offer much protection in cold weather.

Hundreds of people searched for the teen over the weekend.

