A FEW STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TODAY

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely today. While it won’t rain all day, it would be wise to carry your umbrella with you. Some storms, especially into this afternoon, may have locally heavy rain, lightning and hail. This will NOT be a widespread severe weather event, but rather more isolated in nature. These storms may prove to be disruptive for any outdoor plans, so keep an eye on the radar.

The showers and storms are developing just north of a strong front that’s snaking its way through the Midwest. We’re on the cold side of the front with clouds and a northeast breeze. High temperatures will be mainly in the 50s, although from Oshkosh and to the south, highs will be in the 60s. Some 40s are also possible towards the Bay and the lakeshore with that chilly onshore wind.

A few more showers are possible tomorrow and Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s... It now looks like warmer weather is going to arrive this weekend, with inland highs in the lower 70s. While the weekend looks more dry than not, it wouldn’t be surprised if Sunday ended with a chance of thunderstorms.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms... Some storms may be strong. HIGH: 51, but much warmer SOUTH

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Breezy at times. LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. More showers late in the day. HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. HIGH: 63 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy, but mild. HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. A chance of a shower? HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Chance of a late t’storm. HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. Periods of light rain. HIGH: 63

