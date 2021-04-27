2021 State of the Air report released

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Lung Association has released the grades for all 72 Wisconsin counties regarding air quality.

According to the American Lung Association’s State of the Air report, two counties in Northeast Wisconsin received failing grades for ozone air pollution.

Those counties were Manitowoc and Sheboygan Counties. Door County scraped by with a D grade.

Meanwhile, Forest and Vilas Counties received an A, and were among six counties to receive the highest grade. The others included Ashland, La Crosse, Marathon, Taylor and Vilas Counties.

Meanwhile, Brown, Fond du Lac and Outagamie Counties received a B, and Dodge County received a C grade.

The American Lung Association also named Wausau, Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids among the cleanest cities for ozone pollution in the entire country. The list represented cities with no monitored ozone air pollution in unhealthful ranges using the Air Quality Index.

Officials say Calumet, Green Lake, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago Counties were listed under DNC for ozone pollution, meaning there was no monitor collecting data in those counties.

Throughout the entire state, 46 counties were listed under DNC for ozone pollution. Nine received B’s, two received C’s and D’s, and six others failed.

In regards to short-term particle pollution, the American Lung Association says the following 11 Wisconsin counties received an A grade, meaning they were the cleanest:

Ashland

Brown

Eau Claire

Forest

Kenosha

La Crosse

Milwaukee

Ozaukee

Taylor

Vilas

Waukesha

Although they weren’t named as the cleanest counties for short term particle pollution, Dane, Dodge, grant, Outagamie and Sauk counties all received B’s.

All other counties in the state were listed as DNC.

