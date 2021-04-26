Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccinations decline, total hospitalizations surpass 29,000

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The latest numbers from Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) show the state is seeing a declining number of people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the latest state data, fewer than 300,000 people received a COVID-19 vaccine during the week of April 18 (290,289). The state hasn’t seen fewer than 300,000 people receive a vaccine since the week of March 7. So far, the state reports the biggest week for vaccinations was the week of April 4, when 419,375 people received a vaccine dose. That was the same week the state opened up vaccinations to all residents who were at least 16 years old. During the week of April 11, the state says 349,128 people received a dose of the vaccine.

The DHS reports as of Monday, 1,834,240 Wisconsin residents (31.5%) are now fully vaccinated out of 2,452,970 (42.1%) who have received at least one shot. Wisconsin is averaging 14,229 people a day receiving a COVID-19 vaccine during the past seven days.

According to the state, another 6,433 people completed the vaccine series within the past 24 hours. Our calculations show on average, the state sees 31,423 residents completing the vaccine series per day. In addition, 25% of Wisconsin residents between the ages of 25 and 34 are now fully vaccinated.

Keep in mind vaccine numbers are lower on the weekends and on Monday, and vaccine numbers may be changed by the state as data continues to come in.

State health officials say vaccinators have administered 4,228,785 shots since December 13 to both Wisconsin residents and non-residents, an increase of 11,670 from Sunday. The state is averaging 44,754 “shots in the arm” per day throughout the past seven days.

The DHS reports out of the 3,255 people testing for the novel coronavirus the first time, 367 people tested positive, a positivity rate of 11.27%. Looking at all tests received in the past day, including people tested multiple times, the positivity rate’s 7-day average increased slightly to 3.2% after dropping to and holding steady at 3.1% for three days.

The state’s 7-day case average held steady at 603 for the second day. Before Monday, the case average had dropped daily since April 15.

Although state health officials reported no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 Monday, it wasn’t enough to change the average number of deaths per day, or the death rate. For the third straight day, the seven-day average of deaths in Wisconsin per day is 7, and the death rate continues to hold at 1.14%.

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

MONDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 110,278 (41.7%) 87,582 (33.1%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 18,995 (37.9%) 14,505 (29.0%) Dodge (87,839) 29,459 (33.5%) 22,567 (25.7%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,138 (58.3%) 12,556 (45.4%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 37,459 (36.2%) 29,980 (29.0%) Forest (9,004) 3,364 (37.4%) 2,799 (31.1%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,656 (38.6%) 1,421 (33.1%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,039 (37.2%) 5,744 (30.4%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,320 (35.8%) 6,005 (29.4%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 32,075 (40.6%) 25,179 (31.9%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 14,359 (35.6%) 11,012 (27.3%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,997 (43.8%) 1,761 (38.7%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 13,651 (36.0%) 11,390 (30.0%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 76,344 (40.6%) 56,996 (30.3%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 12,719 (31.1%) 10,409 (25.5%) Sheboygan (115,340) 47,052 (40.8%) 35,969 (31.2%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 17,985 (35.3%) 14,183 (27.8%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,280 (29.8%) 6,206 (25.4%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 67,928 (39.5%) 51,827 (30.1%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 195,477 (41.2%) 155,145 (32.7%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 210,287 (38.3%) 161,631 (29.4%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,452,970 (42.1%) 1,834,240 (31.5%)

Vaccinations by age group:

16-17: 23.4% received a dose/5.8% completed

18-24: 31.2% received a dose/17.6% completed

25-34: 37.7% received a dose/25.0% completed

35-44: 45.6% received a dose/31.3% completed

45-54: 48.0% received a dose/32.6% completed

55-64: 58.8% received a dose/40.8% completed

65+: 80.3% received a dose/73.9% completed

Vaccinations by race:

American Indian: 25.6% received a dose/18.9% completed

Asian: 35.9% received a dose/21.1% completed

Black: 18.7% received a dose/12.8% completed

White: 39.5% received a dose/30.0% completed Hispanic: 24.4% received a dose/15.4% completed Non-Hispanic: 40.6% received a dose/30.7% completed



CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

CLICK HERE to track vaccine data in Wisconsin

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,422,846 people in Wisconsin were tested at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

595,049 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

29,003 were hospitalized (4.9%)

6,756 died (1.14%)

579,426 are considered recovered (97.4%)

8,600 are still active cases (1.4%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 34 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Sunday, putting the state past the 29,000 total hospitalizations for COVID-19 threshold. That figure is far below the 7-day hospitalization average, which is at 58 hospitalizations per day. To date, 29,003 people have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in Wisconsin.

The latest numbers show as of Sunday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 350 people are hospitalized across Wisconsin’s 136 hospitals, including 113 in ICU. That’s six fewer patients in ICU than 24 hours earlier. Taking discharges and deaths into account, there was a net increase of one patient overall from Saturday into Sunday.

In addition, the WHA reports Fox Valley hospitals were treating 28 COVID-19 patients, with 2 of them in ICU. That’s 10 more patients overall from Saturday, but the number in ICU is the same as the past three days.

Meanwhile, WHA officials say Northeast region hospitals were treating 29 COVID-19 patients overall, with 10 in ICU. The number of overall patients held steady from Saturday, however the number of ICU patients decreased by two.

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reports 261 intensive care beds (17.80% of the state’s ICU beds) and a total 2,161 of all hospital beds (19.34%) in the state’s 136 hospitals are unoccupied. Total beds include ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation, and these beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use terms like “open” or “unoccupied,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have 7 open ICU beds (6.7%) among them, and a total 74 open beds (8.67%).

The 10 hospitals in the Northeast region had 33 open ICU beds (15.94%) and 206 open beds of all types (21.54%).

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH UPDATES (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,697 cases (+1 ) (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,230 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,685 cases (+1 ) (77 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,124 cases (+2) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,268 cases (+41) (235 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,346 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,337 cases (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,728 cases (+1) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,288 cases (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,215 cases (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,335 cases (+6) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,707 cases (+1 ) (17 deaths)

Dane – 43,969 (+24) (295 deaths)

Dodge – 11,732 cases (+8) (162 deaths)

Door – 2,578 cases (22 deaths)

Douglas – 3,956 cases (+2) (33 deaths)

Dunn – 4,594 cases (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,439 cases (106 deaths)

Florence - 442 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,262 cases (+1) (105 deaths)

Forest - 949 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,871 cases (+2) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,465 cases (17 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,560 cases (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,003 cases (+8) (10 deaths)

Iron - 572 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,611 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,284 cases (+9) (108 deaths)

Juneau - 3,106 cases (+8) (21 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,386 cases (+2) (305 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,325 cases (25 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,627 cases (+10) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,546 cases (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,985 cases (+2) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,037 cases (61 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,466 cases (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,412 cases (+7) (185 deaths)

Marinette - 4,071 cases (66 deaths)

Marquette – 1,365 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Menominee – 792 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 104,351 (+87) (1,293 deaths)

Monroe – 4,469 cases (+1) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,391 case (50 deaths)

Oneida - 3,604 case (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,408 cases (+11) (202 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,085 cases (84 deaths)

Pepin – 841 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,856 cases (+8) (36 deaths)

Polk – 4,303 cases (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,671 cases (68 deaths)

Price – 1,223 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,287 cases (339 deaths)

Richland - 1,296 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,556 cases (+30) (166 deaths)

Rusk - 1,285 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,719 cases (+10) (47 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,637 cases (+2) (24 deaths)

Shawano – 4,669 cases (70 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,624 cases (+11) (136 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,510 cases (+35 ) (50 deaths)

Taylor - 1,855 cases (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,513 cases (+7) (40 deaths)

Vernon – 1,903 cases (+1) (40 deaths) (+1)

Vilas - 2,222 cases (40 deaths)

Walworth – 9,327 cases (135 deaths)

Washburn – 1,427 cases (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,486 cases ((146 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,287 cases (+1) (517 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,863 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (117 deaths)

Waushara – 2,149 cases (33 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,948 cases (+19) (192 deaths)

Wood – 6,917 cases (+2) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 306 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 546 cases (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,001 cases (27 deaths)

Delta – 3,119 cases (68 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,331 cases (56 deaths)

Gogebic - 997 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,411 cases (32 deaths)

Iron – 917 cases (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 138 cases (1 death)

Luce – 172 cases

Mackinac - 375 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,022 cases (56 deaths)

Menominee - 1,720 cases (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 393 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 287 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19: