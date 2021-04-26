VARIETY OF TEMPS THIS WEEK... UNSETTLED WEATHER

Roads may be slippery across northern Wisconsin as wet snow or icy mixed precipitation will be ongoing there into the afternoon. Clouds will likely linger for most of the day, and scattered showers could pass through from time to time.

High temperatures will vary from the lower 40s in far northeast Wisconsin, to the lower 60s across central portions of the state. Most of our highs in the Fox Valley will reach the 50s, but not until late this afternoon.

Warmer air will be surging northward into Wisconsin tonight and into Tuesday, and lows will stay in the 40s as a result. This clash of the air masses will help create scattered thunderstorms by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some may be strong with heavy downpours and hail. Tomorrow’s severe weather outlook is LOW, but we may consider an upgrade, so stay tuned!

Highs on Tuesday will vary quite a bit once again. Northern areas will be in the low-to-mid 50s while readings could get into the 70s to the south of the Fox Valley. Our weather stays unsettled this week with additional rain expected Wednesday morning and again on Thursday. Friday looks dry, but breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances return this weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: SE 10-20 MPH

TUESDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Rain-snow mix NORTH. Plenty of clouds with spotty rain showers elsewhere. Gusty winds. HIGH: 49 (60s far SOUTH)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Spotty showers. Wind weakens. LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms develop by the afternoon. Much warmer south (near 70°). HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Showers linger in the morning, then mostly cloudy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Sunshine mixed with clouds. A bit breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a spotty shower possible. HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

