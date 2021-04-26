Two Rivers Police arrest 31-year-old man on drug charges Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 31-year-old Manitowoc man has been arrested on drug charges Saturday.

The Two Rivers Police Department received a tip of illegal drug activity taking place at a motel on the eastside.

While conducting surveillance, police officers saw the man leave the motel room and get in a vehicle.

When police pulled him over, they found narcotics, cash, drug paraphernalia and packaging materials consistent with illegal drug sales in the vehicle.

When officers searched the motel room, they found more narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

The 31-year-old suspect was taken to Manitowoc County Jail where a body scan revealed a baggie of methamphetamine concealed on him.

The Two Rivers Police Department said they located a total of 25.81 grams of methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia, several digital scales, packaging materials and cash.

Officials say the suspect is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance in a jail, maintaining a drug trafficking place, probation hold and operating a motor vehicle after revocation.

According to the Two Rivers Police Department, the 31-year-old man has open drug cases, as well as prior drug convictions.

