SHOWERS, STORMS TUESDAY...

Warmer air will be surging northward into Wisconsin tonight and into Tuesday, and lows will stay in the 40s as a result. This clash of the air masses will help create scattered scattered showers tonight.... And showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. The best chances for more numerous showers and storms will be Tuesday afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong with heavy downpours, hail and brief gusty winds. Tomorrow’s severe weather outlook is LOW, but we may consider an upgrade, so stay tuned!

Highs on Tuesday will vary quite a bit once again... Northern areas will be in the low-to-mid 50s while readings could get into the 70s to the south of the Fox Valley. Our weather stays unsettled this week with additional rain expected Wednesday morning and again Thursday. Friday looks dry, but breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances return this later weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NNE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers. Wind weakens. Patchy fog possible. LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Some afternoon & evening storms could be gusty. HIGH: 55 north 65 south LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Showers linger in the morning, then mostly cloudy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Sunshine mixed with clouds. A bit breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a spotty shower possible. HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Still a shower chance. HIGH: 64

