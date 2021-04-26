Advertisement

Relying on the experts to avoid fear of driving in mountains

Bob Seidl, left, mapped out a route to Arizona for Pat Pfister that avoided the mountains....
Bob Seidl, left, mapped out a route to Arizona for Pat Pfister that avoided the mountains. Pfister has a fear of heights.(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A New Franken man is thanking Schneider National for helping him navigate around his fear of heights.

Knowing he needed to drive to Arizona, Pat Pfister turned to the expertise of the orange trucks for directions that avoided mountains.

As a former army paratrooper, Pfister loves to fly and jump out of planes.

Just don’t get him near a mountain road though.

“My problem comes in with getting too close to a ledge, if I get too close to a ledge, I don’t care if that ledge has been there for a million years, I know that’s going to be the time it collapses,” says Pfister.

With plans to drive his wife to Phoenix recently to see her sister, Pfister realized there were a lot of mountains between him and Arizona.

Several days online only added to his stress.

“And the internet is very helpful, there’s about 100 people with a thousand ideas and when I got off I was very confused, so I thought I need professional help, I need a truck driver to tell me which route to take and I thought of Schneider,” says Pfister.

Pfister’s email landed in Bob Seidl’s inbox, who before becoming a Schneider Training and Development Administrator, had logged more than 1.5 million miles with his wife.

“And we’ve crisscrossed the country east to west, north to south, corner to corner, you pick it, we’ve been there as team drivers,” says Seidl.

Within five minutes, Seidl had a route picked out for Pfister.

“We avoided a lot of the hills, the Albuquerque Hills, and the I-40 hills are not something Pat would’ve really liked,” says Seidl with a chuckle.

“And he picked out one that cut off 240 miles from the route I was going to take and it was great, it was just as flat as could be, I had no problems,” says Pfister.

Back from Arizona, Pfister stopped by Schneider today to meet Seidl, and thank him.

“Schneider’s always been a part of the community and a part of being part of the community is being neighbors and that’s nothing a neighbor wouldn’t do for another neighbor, so it was my pleasure,” says Seidl.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
State revises COVID-19 death toll, seven day case average continues to drop
Green Bay Police say a body was found in the Fox River Sunday afternoon.
Foul play not suspected after body found in Fox River
Christian Hartman is suspected in a sexual assault in Green Bay. Police say he should be...
Sex assault suspect wanted by Green Bay police after SWAT helps in house search
David Ryan of Waukegan, Ill., was arrested for OWI 6th offense in Brown County, Wis.
Illinois man arrested in Brown County for 6th OWI
Mifflin St. Block Party in 2019.
MPD: Four cited, several thousand attend Mifflin Street Block Party

Latest News

Money
Kaul reaches $242K settlement on manure spills
Vaccine
Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccinations decline, total hospitalizations surpass 29,000
church pew
La Crosse priest flouts ‘godless’ COVID protocols
Attorney General Josh Kaul
State reaches $242K settlement on manure spills