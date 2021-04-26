Advertisement

Protesters: Fire Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Supporters of Jacob Blake Jr. and others staged a rally and march in Kenosha Sunday calling for the firing of an officer who shot Blake.

Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white, was not charged in the August 2020 incident that left Blake, who is Black, paralyzed from the waist down. Sheskey shot Blake seven times while Blake was about to get into an SUV.

Kenosha police announced earlier this month that Sheskey had returned from administrative leave.

The Kenosha News says about 40 protesters attended the rally and blocked the entrance to the Public Safety Building, which still boarded up from earlier protests after Blake was shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
State revises COVID-19 death toll, seven day case average continues to drop
Green Bay Police say a body was found in the Fox River Sunday afternoon.
Body recovered in Fox River
Police say they executed a search warrant Sunday at a Green Bay area home, and also involved...
SWAT team assists police in search of Green Bay home
Mifflin St. Block Party in 2019.
MPD: Four cited, several thousand attend Mifflin Street Block Party
After a 22 percent increase in visitors in 2020, the Wisconsin DNR says they expect the trend...
Wisconsin DNR announces changes for state parks, celebrates National Parks Week

Latest News

Events at Titletown
“Go Green” with interactive exhibits at Titletown Plaza
Thompson pushes vaccinations for U.W. System students, staff
First Alert Weather forecast for April 26, 2021
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: From snow to storms
David Ryan of Waukegan, Ill., was arrested for OWI 6th offense in Brown County, Wis.
Illinois man arrested in Brown County for 6th OWI