Paperfest returns in 2021, celebrates Combined Locks centennial

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Another big community festival forced to change its plans last summer is making a return in 2021. Paperfest organizers declared “Let’s try this again” as they announced the festival will return July 15-18.

Paperfest will move to Memorial Park in Combined Locks to help celebrate the village’s centennial. The non-profit that organizes the festival says it was approached by village leaders to host a 100th anniversary celebration.

The Eli Young Band headlines the live concerts, performing the night of Friday, July 16.

Organizers promise fireworks and a parade along with historical trolley tours. You can also look for a hot air balloon glow, carnival rides, family tent activities and lumberjack shows and other sporting events.

This is the 33rd year for Paperfest, which held drive-in concerts last summer in place of the traditional festival.

Admission is free, including the Eli Young Band concert.

