Advertisement

Paperfest returns in 2021, celebrates Combined Locks centennial

Paperfest set up a stage for drive-in concerts last summer in place of the traditional festival
Paperfest set up a stage for drive-in concerts last summer in place of the traditional festival(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Another big community festival forced to change its plans last summer is making a return in 2021. Paperfest organizers declared “Let’s try this again” as they announced the festival will return July 15-18.

Paperfest will move to Memorial Park in Combined Locks to help celebrate the village’s centennial. The non-profit that organizes the festival says it was approached by village leaders to host a 100th anniversary celebration.

The Eli Young Band headlines the live concerts, performing the night of Friday, July 16.

Organizers promise fireworks and a parade along with historical trolley tours. You can also look for a hot air balloon glow, carnival rides, family tent activities and lumberjack shows and other sporting events.

This is the 33rd year for Paperfest, which held drive-in concerts last summer in place of the traditional festival.

Admission is free, including the Eli Young Band concert.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
State revises COVID-19 death toll, seven day case average continues to drop
Green Bay Police say a body was found in the Fox River Sunday afternoon.
Body recovered in Fox River
Police say they executed a search warrant Sunday at a Green Bay area home, and also involved...
SWAT team assists police in search of Green Bay home
Mifflin St. Block Party in 2019.
MPD: Four cited, several thousand attend Mifflin Street Block Party
After a 22 percent increase in visitors in 2020, the Wisconsin DNR says they expect the trend...
Wisconsin DNR announces changes for state parks, celebrates National Parks Week

Latest News

Eggers Division, founded in Two Rivers, was purchased in 2018 by Iowa-based VT Industries
Eggers Division expands in Neenah, Two Rivers
Brynn Larsen after her arrest in 2019. Photo: Oconto County Jail
Former coach, teacher sentenced to prison for sexual relationship with student
Human remains discovered along highway in La Crosse County
Local artist Laura Schley demonstrates pounding flowers as an eco-friendly activity during Go...
Go Green Titletown is Saturday, May 1