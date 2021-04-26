Movie theaters and the pandemic: the ‘new normal’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic has been difficult for many industry’s, especially the entertainment industry, including Hollywood and movie theaters. Movie theaters across America were deeply impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, from shutting down, to reopening with many restrictions. Theaters struggled to get customers in the door because the number of movie releases wasn’t steady, and the crowd-pleasing releases that did come out turned to streaming platforms.

Marcus Theatres had to temporarily close their Green Bay East location during the pandemic last year, but the Bay Park Cinema location remained open.

“The problem we had was there weren’t enough movies out there, and content to split between the two buildings,” said Vice President of Concessions, Rob Novak, Marcus Theatre Corporation. Novak says Green Bay East will reopen next Friday on April 30th and will have a few opening weekend specials for customers.

For many, the movie experience just isn’t the same without the big screen, which is why drive-in theaters like Chilton Twighlight Drive-In soared during the pandemic.

“The Twilight drive-in theaters did real solid numbers last year I think you’re seeing across the country or resurgence in interest in Drive-in theaters, so that was really solid,” said Mike Radue, owner of De Pere Cinema and Chilton Twilight Drive-In.

Movie theaters had to make changes in order to create a safe and comfortable environment for moviegoers.

“Our auditoriums already had table and chair settings. So we are already socially spaced. We always disinfect the tables so now, you know, the tables and the chairs in between the shows and masks are required,” said Radue.

“We still have a number of programs that are going to continue with programs in place. The first one is we have mandatory masks for everyone that’s inside the building at all markets theaters, you know, we’re asking all of our guests to wear masks, we think it’s the responsible thing to do for our consumers. Number two is we still have social distancing policies in place. So between you and the party sitting next to you, we leave two seats which are just over six feet, and we do the same thing behind you so there would no one would ever be sitting directly behind you or directly next to you, everyone’s kind of diagonal from you, kind of a checkerboard pattern, it lets our guests know that we’re still taking this very seriously, which we are,” Novak said.

So what happens now for movie theaters? Novak said the summer movie season will happen in 2021. But Radue was worried that it will never be the same again and that it will take some time for people to finally feel comfortable again as we start to see a little bit of normalcy come back in our lives.

“I think people will come back, I think it’s once they finally find that comfort level, you know, either the vaccine gets to a certain level or the herd immunity that we’re talking about or whatever the case numbers drop,” Radue explained.

