La Crosse priest flouts ‘godless’ COVID protocols

church pew
church pew(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - A priest in La Crosse has been ignoring COVID-19 gathering restrictions at his masses and is warning people that vaccines are useless.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that it obtained a photo of the Rev. James Altman presiding over crowded Easter services at St. James the Lesser Catholic Church. Many in the congregation were not wearing masks and about 170 walked up to receive communion, many by mouth.

The Tribune also obtained a page from a church bulletin calling the vaccines experimental and “damnable.”

The Diocese of La Crosse says it is working privately on issues with Altman. 

Last year, the diocese denounced Altman’s condemnation of Democrats as godless and saying they’ll go to hell if they don’t repent their support of the party.

