James Prokopovitz sentencing in wife’s murder delayed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of killing his wife who disappeared in 2013 won’t be sentenced Friday as originally planned.

Action 2 News learned a deputy district attorney asked the court to delay the sentencing of James Prokopovitz on April 30 because she has a scheduling conflict prosecuting another case in court this week. A new date hasn’t been set yet.

Prokopovitz, who’s 75 years old, will be sentenced to life in prison on the first-degree intentional homicide charge, but the sentencing hearing is more than a formality. The judge could set a date for parole, and the hearing would give the family an opportunity to make their victim impact statements to the judge and address Prokopovitz himself.

A jury heard two weeks of testimony and deliberated almost 23 hours before finding him guilty of murdering his wife, Victoria. Her body was never found.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.