Advertisement

James Prokopovitz sentencing in wife’s murder delayed

James Prokopovitz
James Prokopovitz(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of killing his wife who disappeared in 2013 won’t be sentenced Friday as originally planned.

Action 2 News learned a deputy district attorney asked the court to delay the sentencing of James Prokopovitz on April 30 because she has a scheduling conflict prosecuting another case in court this week. A new date hasn’t been set yet.

Prokopovitz, who’s 75 years old, will be sentenced to life in prison on the first-degree intentional homicide charge, but the sentencing hearing is more than a formality. The judge could set a date for parole, and the hearing would give the family an opportunity to make their victim impact statements to the judge and address Prokopovitz himself.

A jury heard two weeks of testimony and deliberated almost 23 hours before finding him guilty of murdering his wife, Victoria. Her body was never found.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
State revises COVID-19 death toll, seven day case average continues to drop
Green Bay Police say a body was found in the Fox River Sunday afternoon.
Foul play not suspected after body found in Fox River
Christian Hartman is suspected in a sexual assault in Green Bay. Police say he should be...
Sex assault suspect wanted by Green Bay police after SWAT helps in house search
Mifflin St. Block Party in 2019.
MPD: Four cited, several thousand attend Mifflin Street Block Party
After a 22 percent increase in visitors in 2020, the Wisconsin DNR says they expect the trend...
Wisconsin DNR announces changes for state parks, celebrates National Parks Week

Latest News

church pew
La Crosse priest flouts ‘godless’ COVID protocols
Attorney General Josh Kaul
State reaches $242K settlement on manure spills
Green Bay Police say a body was found in the Fox River Sunday afternoon.
Foul play not suspected after body found in Fox River
Christian Hartman is suspected in a sexual assault in Green Bay. Police say he should be...
Sex assault suspect wanted by Green Bay police after SWAT helps in house search