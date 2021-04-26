Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Project Lifesaver expands, covers all of Winnebago County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A program with a mission of bringing loved ones home is now available throughout all of Winnebago County.

Project Lifesaver, which was started by the Oshkosh Police Department in April of 2017, is a radio tracking system designed for those with diagnoses that involve a wandering risk, such as Dementia, Alzheimer’s, Autism, and Down Syndrome.

How it works: A client wears a transmitter on their ankle, which sends a radio signal once a second. The transmitter sends a unique radio frequency.

If a person wanders and is missing, the caregiver then calls law enforcement, who then use specially trained electronic search specialists to the area the person was last seen, and use radio receivers to begin searching.

To learn more about the expansion, listen to the interview with Sgt. Todd Wrage.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
State revises COVID-19 death toll, seven day case average continues to drop
Green Bay Police say a body was found in the Fox River Sunday afternoon.
Foul play not suspected after body found in Fox River
Christian Hartman is suspected in a sexual assault in Green Bay. Police say he should be...
Sex assault suspect wanted by Green Bay police after SWAT helps in house search
David Ryan of Waukegan, Ill., was arrested for OWI 6th offense in Brown County, Wis.
Illinois man arrested in Brown County for 6th OWI
Mifflin St. Block Party in 2019.
MPD: Four cited, several thousand attend Mifflin Street Block Party

Latest News

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter takes off and lands in this video captured on April 19, 2021.
3 Brilliant Minutes: Update on Ingenuity
childhood vaccinations
CDC: Childhood immunization rates are down nationwide in 2020
Appleton sees apartment boom
Appleton sees apartment boom
New directory shows cities offering incentives, credits to recruit remote workers
New directory shows cities offering incentives, credits to recruit remote workers
A look at the decrease in childhood vaccinations in Wisconsin
A look at the decrease in childhood vaccinations in Wisconsin