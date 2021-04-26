INTERVIEW: Project Lifesaver expands, covers all of Winnebago County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A program with a mission of bringing loved ones home is now available throughout all of Winnebago County.

Project Lifesaver, which was started by the Oshkosh Police Department in April of 2017, is a radio tracking system designed for those with diagnoses that involve a wandering risk, such as Dementia, Alzheimer’s, Autism, and Down Syndrome.

How it works: A client wears a transmitter on their ankle, which sends a radio signal once a second. The transmitter sends a unique radio frequency.

If a person wanders and is missing, the caregiver then calls law enforcement, who then use specially trained electronic search specialists to the area the person was last seen, and use radio receivers to begin searching.

To learn more about the expansion, listen to the interview with Sgt. Todd Wrage.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.